Golfer Dagar wins record second Ladies European Tour Event title

Diksha Dagar

The talented Diksha Dagar finally cruised to her second Ladies European Tour as she grabbed a commanding four-shot win at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open on Sunday.

The 22-year-old southpaw Diksha won her first LET title back in 2019 in her rookie year and in 2021 she was part of the winning team at the Aramco Team Series in London. This was Diksha’s 79th start on the LET and she now has two individual wins and nine Top-10 finishes, four of which have come this season.

Starting the day with a five-shot lead, Diksha, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, duly delivered the win with no hiccups. Diksha’s final round 69 included four birdies and just one bogey in a week. She dropped shots only once each on first and last days with a bogey-free 65 in between on the second day.

Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab made a valiant charge on the final day with a 64.

