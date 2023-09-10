India's Shubhankar Sharma shares lead

At 13-under, he was six shots ahead of the next player at one stage. But by the end of the day, Sharma was joined by Smith
Shubhankar Sharma
Shubhankar Sharma dropped a late bogey after a splendid front nine to shoot 6-under 66 and grab the joint lead at the Horizon Irish Open. Sharma shared the lead with Jordan Smith, who seemed to be moving into a sole lead before he had a double bogey on the challenging 17th hole.
Smith closed with a birdie for a seven-under 65 and he was also 13-under on the Palmer North Course at the K Club. The star-studded field includes Rory McIlroy (69-70) in T-26th place and Shane Lowry (68-68) is T-9. Things did not go too well for the other India’s Manu Gandas (73-78) as he missed the cut by a big margin.
Sharma, seeking his first DP World Tour victory since 2018, raced through the front nine in 7-under 28 with seven birdies and two pars. At that stage Sharma after 27 holes was bogey-free and 14 under.
At 13-under, he was six shots ahead of the next player at one stage. But by the end of the day, Sharma was joined by Smith.
