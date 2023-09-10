Breaking News
India's Shubhankar Sharma shares lead

Updated on: 10 September,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Kildare (Ireland)
PTI

At 13-under, he was six shots ahead of the next player at one stage. But by the end of the day, Sharma was joined by Smith

India's Shubhankar Sharma shares lead

Shubhankar Sharma

India's Shubhankar Sharma shares lead
Shubhankar Sharma dropped a late bogey after a splendid front nine to shoot 6-under 66 and grab the joint lead at the Horizon Irish Open. Sharma shared the lead with Jordan Smith, who seemed to be moving into a sole lead before he had a double bogey on the challenging 17th hole.


Also Read: India’s Shubhankar Sharma stays in Top 10


Smith closed with a birdie for a seven-under 65 and he was also 13-under on the Palmer North Course at the K Club. The star-studded field includes Rory McIlroy (69-70) in T-26th place and Shane Lowry (68-68) is T-9. Things did not go too well for the other India’s Manu Gandas (73-78) as he missed the cut by a big margin.


Sharma, seeking his first DP World Tour victory since 2018, raced through the front nine in 7-under 28 with seven birdies and two pars. At that stage Sharma after 27 holes was bogey-free and 14 under. 

At 13-under, he was six shots ahead of the next player at one stage. But by the end of the day, Sharma was joined by Smith.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

