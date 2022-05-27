Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
2 LeT terrorists, involved in Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat's murder, killed: Police
Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Golfer Spiranac believed in Santa even at 15

Golfer Spiranac believed in Santa even at 15

Updated on: 27 May,2022 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Spiranac and her co-host Amanda Rose spoke about their childhood on the Playing-A-Round podcast recently. The revelation about Santa Claus left Rose stunned

Golfer Spiranac believed in Santa even at 15

Paige Spiranac


American golf sensation Paige Spiranac has revealed that it is because of her honest mother she thought Santa Claus was for real. 

Spiranac and her co-host Amanda Rose spoke about their childhood on the  Playing-A-Round podcast recently. The revelation about Santa Claus left Rose stunned. “I fully believed my parents that Santa existed until I was about 15,” said Spiranac. Amanda replied: “I can so see you [doing that], oh my God.” Spiranac then explained: “I knew about the Easter bunny, tooth fairy all that. But Santa? Santa I believed in for a very, very long time. I remember I was six or seven and other kids were saying ‘you’re dumb, there’s no Santa’. And I’m saying no, I believe.”




Spiranac ‘blamed’ her mother’s honesty. “Anyone who knows my mom knows she doesn’t lie. She’s the most honest person. So I was like my mom would never lie to me about Santa Claus. Finally, I was about 14/15 and we’re all sitting around on Christmas Eve and my aunt goes ‘you know Santa doesn’t exist’? So I go, ‘mom, doesn’t Santa exist?’ And she goes, ‘I think we need to talk,’ she revealed.


golf sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK