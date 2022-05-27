Golfer Spiranac believed in Santa even at 15

Spiranac and her co-host Amanda Rose spoke about their childhood on the Playing-A-Round podcast recently. The revelation about Santa Claus left Rose stunned

American golf sensation Paige Spiranac has revealed that it is because of her honest mother she thought Santa Claus was for real.

Spiranac and her co-host Amanda Rose spoke about their childhood on the Playing-A-Round podcast recently. The revelation about Santa Claus left Rose stunned. “I fully believed my parents that Santa existed until I was about 15,” said Spiranac. Amanda replied: “I can so see you [doing that], oh my God.” Spiranac then explained: “I knew about the Easter bunny, tooth fairy all that. But Santa? Santa I believed in for a very, very long time. I remember I was six or seven and other kids were saying ‘you’re dumb, there’s no Santa’. And I’m saying no, I believe.”

Spiranac ‘blamed’ her mother’s honesty. “Anyone who knows my mom knows she doesn’t lie. She’s the most honest person. So I was like my mom would never lie to me about Santa Claus. Finally, I was about 14/15 and we’re all sitting around on Christmas Eve and my aunt goes ‘you know Santa doesn’t exist’? So I go, ‘mom, doesn’t Santa exist?’ And she goes, ‘I think we need to talk,’ she revealed.