"Government of India will ensure top-quality sporting infrastructure is built": PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian contingent in New Delhi yesterday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with the Indian contingent which returned from the Paris Olympics with six medals, with history-scripting shooter Manu Bhaker showing her pistol that fetched her two bronze, at his residence here.

The Indian men’s hockey team, which won its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Games, presented the PM with a stick signed by all the players.

The players, including the just-retired PR Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh, were seen posing with the Prime Minister with the bronze medals on their necks.

“It was a delight to interact with the Indian contingent that represented our nation in the Paris Olympics. Heard their experiences from the games and lauded their feats on the sports field,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Every player who went to Paris is a champion. The Government of India will continue to support sports and ensure that a top-quality sporting infrastructure is built,” he wrote on X.

