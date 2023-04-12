Breaking News
Greco-Roman grappler Vikas wins bronze

Updated on: 12 April,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Astana (Kazakhstan)
Vikas


Greco-Roman grappler Vikas won a bronze medal to take India’s tally to four on the second day of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023, here.


Vikas (below) defeated China’s Jian Tan by 8-0 technical superiority in the men’s 72kg Greco-Roman category, within a remarkable time of 1 min 41 secs on Monday.



The Indian started his campaign strongly with an 11-0 technical superiority win over Korea’s Ji-yeon Lee in the qualification round. However, he suffered a 1-6 loss to Iran’s Sajjad Imentalab in the quarter-finals.


Vikas made the bronze medal bout after Sajjad Imentalab advanced to the final, an olympics.com report said. 

Meanwhile, making a memorable debut, India’s Nisha Dahiya got herself in contention for a gold medal after edging past her opponents in close bouts, here Tuesday. Nisha downed China’s Feng Zhou in the semi-final, which she won 7-6 after trailing 3-6 in the 68kg bout. India finished the Greco-Roman campaign with four medals. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

