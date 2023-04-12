Greco-Roman grappler Vikas wins bronze

The Indian started his campaign strongly with an 11-0 technical superiority win over Korea’s Ji-yeon Lee in the qualification round. However, he suffered a 1-6 loss to Iran’s Sajjad Imentalab in the quarter-finals

Greco-Roman grappler Vikas won a bronze medal to take India’s tally to four on the second day of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023, here.

Vikas (below) defeated China’s Jian Tan by 8-0 technical superiority in the men’s 72kg Greco-Roman category, within a remarkable time of 1 min 41 secs on Monday.

The Indian started his campaign strongly with an 11-0 technical superiority win over Korea’s Ji-yeon Lee in the qualification round. However, he suffered a 1-6 loss to Iran’s Sajjad Imentalab in the quarter-finals.

Vikas made the bronze medal bout after Sajjad Imentalab advanced to the final, an olympics.com report said.

Meanwhile, making a memorable debut, India’s Nisha Dahiya got herself in contention for a gold medal after edging past her opponents in close bouts, here Tuesday. Nisha downed China’s Feng Zhou in the semi-final, which she won 7-6 after trailing 3-6 in the 68kg bout. India finished the Greco-Roman campaign with four medals.

