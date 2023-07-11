Breaking News
BMC trials ‘lifeguard drones’
Vikhroli East-West connector misses yet another deadline!
Food delivery man injured in drunk driving incident on Andheri-Kurla Road
Missing Rs 5-cr train engine returns intact
Badass Beg does good at Badwater
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Grand Chess Tour Gukesh finishes 5th Anand 7th in Blitz event

Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh finishes 5th, Anand 7th in Blitz event

Updated on: 11 July,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  Croatia
PTI |

Top

He ended the tournament with a draw against Ian Nepomniachtchi and a score of 19.5 points (Rapid + blitz).

Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh finishes 5th, Anand 7th in Blitz event

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh finishes 5th, Anand 7th in Blitz event
x
00:00

Young Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh finished fifth while his illustrious compatriot Viswanathan Anand could only manage a tied seventh place in the third leg of the 2023 SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz chess tournament.


Gukesh, who had a moderate performance on day 1 of the Blitz segment, bounced back well on the second day to pick up 6.5 points which included wins over Anand and top players like Fabiano Caruana (USA) and Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland). He ended the tournament with a draw against Ian Nepomniachtchi and a score of 19.5 points (Rapid + blitz). 


Also Read: Grand Chess Tour: Teenaged GM Gukesh defeats idol Viswanathan Anand in Rapid segment


Anand, who had started the tourney in style in the Rapid segment, had to endure a poor run, scoring only three points on day one of the Blitz and then logged 3.5 points on the second day. The veteran Indian ended with 16.5 points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news chess

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK