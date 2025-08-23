Gukesh, Pragg held to draws in Round Four

A pack of five players — Wesley So (USA), Alireza Firouzja (France), Vachier-Lagrave, Sevian and Gukesh share the fourth spot with two points apiece.

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanadhaa was held to an easy draw by Samuel Sevian of the United States while World Champion, D Gukesh, signed peace with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France in the fourth round of the Sinquefield Cup, here.

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanadhaa was held to an easy draw by Samuel Sevian of the United States while World Champion, D Gukesh, signed peace with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France in the fourth round of the Sinquefield Cup, here.

With five rounds still to come, Caruana shot into sole lead on three points from four games and is followed by Praggnanandhaa and Levon Aronian (USA) on two-and-a-half points each. A pack of five players — Wesley So (USA), Alireza Firouzja (France), Vachier-Lagrave, Sevian and Gukesh share the fourth spot with two points apiece.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever