Gukesh, Pragg held to draws in Round Four

Updated on: 23 August,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  St Louis
PTI |

Top

A pack of five players — Wesley So (USA), Alireza Firouzja (France), Vachier-Lagrave, Sevian and Gukesh share the fourth spot with two points apiece.

Gukesh, Pragg held to draws in Round Four

Representation pic

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanadhaa was held to an easy draw by Samuel Sevian of the United States while World Champion, D Gukesh, signed peace with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France in the fourth round of the Sinquefield Cup, here.

With five rounds still to come, Caruana shot into sole lead on three points from four games and is followed by Praggnanandhaa and Levon Aronian (USA) on two-and-a-half points each. A pack of five players — Wesley So (USA), Alireza Firouzja (France), Vachier-Lagrave, Sevian and Gukesh share the fourth spot with two points apiece.



D Gukesh

