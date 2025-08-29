The gold and silver from Gurpreet and Amanpreet swelled India’s medals tally to 82, including 44 golds, 20 silver and 18 bronze

Gurpreet Singh led India to a 1-2 finish in the 25m Standard Pistol with Amanpreet Singh securing the silver at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship here on Thursday.

The duo also won the team gold along with Harsh Gupta with a combined score of 1709. The other gold medals of the day were won by the 50m Rifle Prone Junior team and 25m Standard Pistol Junior team.

