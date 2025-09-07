Historic gold! India men’s compound archery team clinch first-ever World title

With the scores locked at 176-176 after three intense rounds, it all came down to the final set. Rising to the occasion, the Indian team shot a nearly flawless 59 out of 60, outscoring France’s 57 and securing a historic win for the nation

The Indian trio, Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge, displayed nerves of steel and exceptional precision to edge past France with a narrow 235-233 win in the gold medal clash. With the scores locked at 176-176 after three intense rounds, it all came down to the final set. Rising to the occasion, the Indian team shot a nearly flawless 59 out of 60, outscoring France’s 57 and securing a historic win for the nation.

The men's compound team clinched their first-ever gold medal for India at the World Archery Championships, defeating France in a thrilling final held in South Korea on Sunday.

The path to the final was no less impressive. India, seeded second in the tournament, showed remarkable consistency and dominance, securing emphatic wins over strong contenders including Australia, traditional powerhouse USA, and Turkey. Each round reflected the team’s growing confidence and tactical sharpness.

Earlier in the day, India had also come close to clinching another gold in the mixed team event. The duo of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav had to settle for silver after a closely fought 155-157 defeat to the Netherlands. Despite the heartbreak, Rishabh bounced back spectacularly in the men’s team final, proving his mettle under pressure and playing a pivotal role in India’s golden triumph.

At just 23 years old, Rishabh Yadav emerged as one of the standout performers of the championship. His ability to stay composed in high-stakes moments and his synergy with teammates Saini and Fuge were instrumental in turning the tide in India’s favour during the final stretch.

