Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > HK Open Jolly Gayatri go down in pre quarters

HK Open: Jolly-Gayatri go down in pre-quarters

Updated on: 13 September,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Hong Kong
PTI |

Top

The first game was a one-sided affair as the second-seeded Chinese pair broke away from 3-2 to win it 21-11

HK Open: Jolly-Gayatri go down in pre-quarters

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. Pic/AFP

HK Open: Jolly-Gayatri go down in pre-quarters
Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fought hard before going down to Liu Sheng and Tan Ning in the women’s doubles pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open badminton here on Thursday. Liu and Ning won 21-11, 22-20.


Also Read: Fab four for India!



The first game was a one-sided affair as the second-seeded Chinese pair broke away from 3-2 to win it 21-11.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

