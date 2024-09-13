HK Open: Jolly-Gayatri go down in pre-quarters

The first game was a one-sided affair as the second-seeded Chinese pair broke away from 3-2 to win it 21-11

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. Pic/AFP

Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fought hard before going down to Liu Sheng and Tan Ning in the women’s doubles pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open badminton here on Thursday. Liu and Ning won 21-11, 22-20.

The first game was a one-sided affair as the second-seeded Chinese pair broke away from 3-2 to win it 21-11.

