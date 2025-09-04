India’s Sukhjeet Singh had a dream outing and was the fulcrum of India’s attacks. In contrast, Abhishek Singh had a forgettable encounter, where not only his shoddy finishing but baffling split-second decisions cost India dear

After an unexpected strong spell of rain delayed the start by 53 minutes, Hardik Singh stole the thunder with a stunning solo effort to put India ahead in their first match of Super 4 in the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament at the Rajgir Sports Complex. But from thereon, it was a story of near-misses for the hosts, until Mandeep Singh’s tap-in ensured that India drew 2-2 and took home a crucial point.

Abhishek’s poor finishing

India’s Sukhjeet Singh had a dream outing and was the fulcrum of India’s attacks. In contrast, Abhishek Singh had a forgettable encounter, where not only his shoddy finishing but baffling split-second decisions cost India dear. But the moment of the match came in the 8th minute. Receiving the ball just past the half-line mark, Hardik tore open the centre of the Korean defence, almost knowing where the gaps were, beat three defenders and pushed the ball in with pin-point accuracy. But Korea kept their attacking structure intact, which resulted in a penalty stroke when a push to the back of a Korean striker by Jugraj Singh was spotted by the video referee, even as the Indian players were readying themselves to defend a penalty corner. Jihun Yang stepped up to beat India custodian Krishan Pathak.

In the 12th minute, Korea’s Hyeonhong Kim scored off a penalty corner to make it 2-1, and it stayed that way at half-time. India improved their attacking intent and formation in the last 30 minutes, but the finishing touches continued to elude them, led by Abhishek’s multiple misses. Sukhjeet came the closest with just the goalkeeper to beat, but failed to find the mark. However, he redeemed himself with the assist to Mandeep in the 53rd-minute as the hosts made it 2-2.

Malaysia on top

The point salvaged puts India second on the Super 4 table with the unbeaten Malaysians on top with three points.

Malaysia, who beat China earlier in the day, face India next on Thursday.

In the first match of the Super 4 on Wednesday, Malaysia banked beat China 2-0 with goals from Syed Cholan (45th min) and Akhimullah Anuar (47th min).

“First we need to recover, then we will think of that,” said Malaysia coach, Sarjit Singh, on the team’s chances against the formidable hosts. “We will wait and see tomorrow. Of course, everyone wants to stay unbeaten in the tournament. The most important thing is to keep the momentum going,” he added.