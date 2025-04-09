Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Hockey India sends medical support for Natl Cship players

Hockey India sends medical support for Nat’l C’ship players

Updated on: 09 April,2025 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton emphasised the importance of this initiative

Hockey India sends medical support for Nat’l C’ship players

Craig Fulton

Listen to this article
Hockey India sends medical support for Nat’l C’ship players
x
00:00

Hockey India has sent additional support staff, including a physiotherapist and a masseuse, to the ongoing Senior Men’s National Championship in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, to provide medical attention and recovery support to the players.


Also Read: Country’s first Grade-1 karting track in Chennai


Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton emphasised the importance of this initiative.


“Most local teams don’t have dedicated physios or medical staff, but our national players are accustomed to a professional setup. The goal here is to prevent injuries and ensure our players can perform at their best,” Fulton said in the release.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hockey hockey news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK