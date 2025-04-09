Hockey India sends medical support for Nat’l C’ship players

Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton emphasised the importance of this initiative

Hockey India has sent additional support staff, including a physiotherapist and a masseuse, to the ongoing Senior Men’s National Championship in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, to provide medical attention and recovery support to the players.

Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton emphasised the importance of this initiative.

“Most local teams don’t have dedicated physios or medical staff, but our national players are accustomed to a professional setup. The goal here is to prevent injuries and ensure our players can perform at their best,” Fulton said in the release.

