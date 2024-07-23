Hockey team dedicate campaign to retiring Sree

Harmanpreet said that the tagline is—Win it for Sreejesh.

PR Sreejesh

India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said they will be dedicating the upcoming Paris Olympics campaign to veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who announced that the quadrennial event would be his last international tournament. Harmanpreet said that the tagline is—Win it for Sreejesh.

A veteran of 328 international caps since his debut in 2006, Sreejesh will be playing his fourth Olympic Games through the upcoming quadrennial event in Paris, also marking his final international tournament for India.



Harmanpreet Singh

Sreejesh has been part of various memorable wins for India, which includes Gold in 2014 Asian Games, Bronze medal in 2018 Asian Games at Jakarta-Palembang, joint winning team of the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, Gold medal winning team of 2019 FIH Men’s Series Finals in Bhubaneswar and Silver medal winning team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“Paris 2024 will indeed be a special tournament. We have decided to dedicate our campaign to the legend PR Sreejesh,” Harmanpreet said. “Sreejesh has been an inspiration for all of us and I still remember his mentorship in 2016 Junior World Cup when we lifted the title. It was the beginning of many of our careers in International hockey and he has shaped each one of our careers in his own way. We want to win it for Sreejesh and we are all the more encouraged to stand on the podium once again,” the hardworking defender and drag flick specialist added.

