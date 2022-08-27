Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Mumbai: Missing autistic teen found in nullah
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Horse racing Endeavour tipped for Fair Haven Trophy

Horse racing: Endeavour tipped for Fair Haven Trophy

Updated on: 27 August,2022 09:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

However, the Imtiaz Sait-trained Endeavour (A Sandesh up) rates slightly better on the Dynamic class factor, and therefore, I nominate him as my first choice

Horse racing: Endeavour tipped for Fair Haven Trophy

Representational images


Seven top-class sprinters have lined up for the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card slated at the Pune racetrack. Market King and Sky Fall, both sitting at the bottom of the scales, are the obvious contenders for the winner's spot. However, the Imtiaz Sait-trained Endeavour (A Sandesh up) rates slightly better on the Dynamic class factor, and therefore, I nominate him as my first choice.


First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:

Richelieu Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 2000m)
Amped 1, Truth And Dare 2, Willy Wonkaa 3.


Yogender Singh Trophy - Div II (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)
Enlightened 1, The Pianist 2, Stars For You 3.

Juventus Plate (Class III; 2400m)
Botero 1, Easy Rider 2, Own Voice 3.

Fair Haven Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Endeavour 1, Market King 2, Sky Fall 3.

B K Lagad Trophy (For 3y, maidents; 1400m)
Balenciaga 1, Meridio 2, Kimiko 3.

Yogender Singh Trophy - Div I (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)
Cipher 1, Power Of Neath 2, Sufiyah 3.

Gaea Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)
Anoushka 1, Magic In The Wind 2, Baku 3.

Irish Racing on play.rwitc.com Plate  (Class IV; 1400m)
Dragoness 1, Tyrone Black 2, Mystical Rose 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Amped (1-1)
Upsets: Sierra Dela Plata (5-9) & Gusty Girl (6-1)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races

Did you know you can turn your gym-wear into a formal attire?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK