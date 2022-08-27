Horse racing: Endeavour tipped for Fair Haven Trophy

However, the Imtiaz Sait-trained Endeavour (A Sandesh up) rates slightly better on the Dynamic class factor, and therefore, I nominate him as my first choice
Seven top-class sprinters have lined up for the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card slated at the Pune racetrack. Market King and Sky Fall, both sitting at the bottom of the scales, are the obvious contenders for the winner's spot. However, the Imtiaz Sait-trained Endeavour (A Sandesh up) rates slightly better on the Dynamic class factor, and therefore, I nominate him as my first choice.
First race at 1.30 pm.
Selections:
Richelieu Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 2000m)
Amped 1, Truth And Dare 2, Willy Wonkaa 3.
Yogender Singh Trophy - Div II (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)
Enlightened 1, The Pianist 2, Stars For You 3.
Juventus Plate (Class III; 2400m)
Botero 1, Easy Rider 2, Own Voice 3.
Fair Haven Trophy (Class I; 1200m)
Endeavour 1, Market King 2, Sky Fall 3.
B K Lagad Trophy (For 3y, maidents; 1400m)
Balenciaga 1, Meridio 2, Kimiko 3.
Yogender Singh Trophy - Div I (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)
Cipher 1, Power Of Neath 2, Sufiyah 3.
Gaea Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)
Anoushka 1, Magic In The Wind 2, Baku 3.
Irish Racing on play.rwitc.com Plate (Class IV; 1400m)
Dragoness 1, Tyrone Black 2, Mystical Rose 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: Amped (1-1)
Upsets: Sierra Dela Plata (5-9) & Gusty Girl (6-1)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races