Horse racing news: Sultan Suleiman can strike

Updated on: 28 July,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

I think Sultan Suleiman, who had won over the same trip in the same class on the opening day of the Pune season last year, can repeat the feat. First race at 2 pm

Joaquin and Sultan Suleiman are both conceding chunks of weight to their rivals in the Gamble For Love Trophy, the feature event of the opening day’s card of the Pune monsoon season, but despite this handicap they have it in them to make a strong bid for the winner’s purse. I think Sultan Suleiman, who had won over the same trip in the same class on the opening day of the Pune season last year, can repeat the feat. First race at 2 pm.


