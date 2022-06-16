HS Prannoy shocks Lakshya Sen in Indonesian Open; Kidambi Srikanth ousted

Sen, who is in red hot form, clinched his first-ever Super 500 title this year. The 20-year-old reached the finals of the prestigious All England Championships and was also part of the Indian men’s team that lifted the historic Thomas Cup crown

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy

India’s Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the opening round of the Indonesia Open badminton tournament after losing in straight games, on Wednesday.

While World No.8 Sen lost to compatriot HS Prannoy 10-21, 9-21 in an all-India first round clash, World No.11 Srikanth, who was making a comeback after nearly a month, was stunned by 41st ranked Brice Leverdez of France 21-23, 10-21.

This is Srikanth’s first loss against the 36-year-old Frenchman in their six meetings.

Interestingly, this was Prannoy’s first-ever win against Sen out of their three head-to-head meetings so far.

