Hussamuddin, Bishwamitra enter quarters in Bulgaria

In the another Round of 16 bout, the 2021 Asian champion Sanjeet suffered a defeat by knockout in the first round against Talley Jamar of the USA in the 92kg category

Mohammad Hussamuddin and Bishwamitra Chongtham

Two-time Commonwealth bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin and 2021 Asian Youth champion Bishwamitra Chongtham came up with dazzling performances to secure their berths in the quarter-finals of the 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament here on Thursday.

Hussamuddin overcame Michele Baldassi of Italy in his Round of 16 match of the 57kg category while Bishwamitra got the better of Kenzhe Muratuly of Kazakhstan in 51kg. Starting off on the front foot in the 57kg final, the Italian Baldassi displayed his attacking intent from the get-go and made the first round a closely contested affair.

However, Hussamuddin, the Telangana-born pugilist, utilised his experience and technical ability to make a stellar comeback in the second round by landing a flurry of punches and defending his opponent’s jabs sternly. Continuing that momentum, Hussamuddin took charge of the decider too and secured a 4-1 victory. He will take on Bazeyan Artur of Armenia in the quarter-finals on Friday.

In the 51kg category, Bishwamitra squared off against Kenzhe Muratuly in what was a rematch of the 2021 Asian Youth championships quarter-finals in which the Indian had defeated his opponent by a split decision. The young Indian pugilist produced a similar match-winning display against the Kazakh by dominating the bout with his quick movement and supreme attacking technique. He clinched a deserving 5-0 win by unanimous decision and will now face Roach Jordan of the USA in his quarter-final bout on Friday.

