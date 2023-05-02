Hussamuddin off to winning start at World Championships

Meanwhile, in the 60kg category, Varinder Singh went down fighting to Mujibillo Tursunov of Uzbekistan and exited the competition after suffering a 0-5 defeat. On Tuesday, Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary and debutant Harsh Choudhary will enter the ring in the 80kg and 86kg categories respectively

Mohammad Hussamuddin

Proficient pugilist Mohammad Hussamuddin put up a dazzling display and began India’s campaign at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in style by registering a convincing win here on Monday. The two-time cwg bronze medallist Hussamuddin (57kg) made light work of Macedonia’s Alen Rustemovski in the opening round with a dominating 5-0 win.

Meanwhile, in the 60kg category, Varinder Singh went down fighting to Mujibillo Tursunov of Uzbekistan and exited the competition after suffering a 0-5 defeat. On Tuesday, Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary and debutant Harsh Choudhary will enter the ring in the 80kg and 86kg categories respectively.

