I’m not Nadal’s replacement: Barcelona Open champ Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz insisted on Sunday that he is not Rafael Nadal’s “replacement” as the teenager comfortably defended his Barcelona title, bolstering his bid to succeed his compatriot as French Open champion.

Alcaraz, 19, brushed aside Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to add the Barcelona trophy to wins in Buenos Aires and Indian Wells in 2023. With 14-time French Open champion Nadal sidelined since January with a hip injury and World No. 1 and two-time Roland Garros winner Novak Djokovic struggling with an elbow problem, Alcaraz reinforced his credentials as a major contender to add the clay-court Grand Slam title to the US Open he captured last year. However, he was quick to dampen speculation that he is the French Open champion-in-waiting, just five weeks out from the second major of the year in Paris. “I don’t want to be anyone’s replacement,” said Alcaraz when confronted with his status as heir apparent to Nadal.

“In the two years that Rafa hasn’t been here, I’ve been lucky or, let’s say, I’ve won the title,” said Alcaraz, who defended his Barcelona title without dropping a set. His win was his fourth in four meetings against Tsitsipas.

