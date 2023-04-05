Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz to miss French Open warm-up tournament in Monte Carlo

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open. The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday, saying he is not yet able to compete at the highest level.

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz also withdrew from the event because of “physical discomfort” after his semi-final loss in Florida last week.

Garbine Muguruza is going to skip the French Open and Wimbledon—the sites of her two Grand Slam titles—during an extended break from tennis.

