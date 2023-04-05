Breaking News
Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz to miss French Open warm-up tournament in Monte Carlo

Updated on: 05 April,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Monaco
AP , PTI |

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open. The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8

Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz to miss French Open warm-up tournament in Monte Carlo

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz


Rafael Nadal pulled out of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday, saying he is not yet able to compete at the highest level.


The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open. The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8.



Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz also withdrew from the event because of “physical discomfort” after his semi-final loss in Florida last week. 


Garbine Muguruza is going to skip the French Open and Wimbledon—the sites of her two Grand Slam titles—during an extended break from tennis.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

