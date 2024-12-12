Before Gukesh's feat on Thursday, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world champion when he won the title at the age of 22, dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985

India's D Gukesh reacts after beating title-holder China’s Ding Liren in the 14th and last game of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, in Singapore, Thursday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article I am living my dream, says India's Gukesh after being crowned the youngest chess champion x 00:00

Eighteen-year-old Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion after beating China's Ding Liren in the 14th and the last game of a roller-coaster showdown that went right down to the wire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of title-holder Liren, after winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for most part.

"I was dreaming this moment for the past 10 years. I am happy that I realised the dream [and made it] into reality," the soft-spoken teen from Chennai told reporters after the historic triumph in Singapore.

"When Magnus won, I thought I really want to be the one to bring back the title to India" - 🇮🇳 Gukesh D#DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/8ZddwM5D0G — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 12, 2024

"I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on," he added.

Gukesh is set to take home a major share of the USD 2.5-million prize. The reticent teenager grinned widely and raised his arms in celebration after the triumph, a stark contrast from the poker face he usually sports while playing.

Before Gukesh's feat on Thursday, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world champion. He had been crowned the world chess champion at the age of 22 after dethroning Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Gukesh had entered Thursday's final match as the youngest ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament, held earlier this year.

He is the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the global title. Anand, who is a five-time world champion, had last held the title 11 years ago before going down to Magnus Carlsen of Norway.

"Every chess player wants to live this dream. I am living my dream," said Gukesh after winning the title.

Gukesh, who won the 14th game against Liren after 58 moves in four hours, is the 18th world chess champion overall.

If Thursday's game had gone for a draw, the winner was to be decided in shorter duration tie-breaks on Friday.

Before Thursday's decisive game, Gukesh had won the third and 11th rounds, while Liren, 32, had emerged victorious in the opening and 12th games.

All other games were drawn in the match.

(With PTI inputs)