Casper Ruud celebrates his win v Marin Cilic on Friday; (left) Rafael Nadal during his match against Alexander Zverev. Pic/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will become the oldest man to win the French Open title if he defeats Casper Ruud, the Norwegian whose clay court talents he has personally helped foster.

Nadal, 36, will be playing in his 14th Roland Garros final on Sunday and 30th overall at the Grand Slams. Victory will deliver a record-extending 22nd major and 14th French Open, 17 years after his title winning debut in Paris.

Nadal, is, however, as surprised as anyone to have got this far. A chronic left foot injury which has plagued him throughout his career flared up again in Rome last month, putting a serious question mark over even making it to the French capital. “Without a doubt, I’d prefer to lose the final and have a new foot,” admitted Nadal who has not hidden the brutal reality that every match he plays at Roland Garros may be his last.

Despite his fears, Nadal has impressively battled his way into Sunday’s championship match. He needed five sets and more than four hours to see off Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Last 16 and another four hours to get past Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. Alexander Zverev then pushed him all the way for three hours in the semi-finals until a sickening ankle injury forced the German World No.3 to quit on crutches.

Victory on Sunday will make Nadal the tournament’s oldest champion, eclipsing 34-year-old compatriot Andres Gimeno who took the title 50 years ago.

Ruud has been training at Nadal’s academy in Manacor since 2018 alongside his father Christian, a former top 40 player, and Spaniard Pedro Clar. “Casper has a very good character to play tennis. He’s very relaxed, humble. He’s always in a positive mood about learning,” said Nadal.

“I think in the academy we were able to help him a little bit during this period of time.”

21

No. of Grand Slam singles titles won by Rafael Nadal

Zero

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud have never clashed against each other

Rafa has been my idol all my life: Ruud

Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam final on Friday when he set-up a title clash with Rafael Nadal, the man he described as his “idol”. Ruud defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. “I look up to Rafa. He’s the perfect example of how to behave on the court, never gives up and never complains. He’s been my idol all my life.”

