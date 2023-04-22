Breaking News
Updated on: 22 April,2023 07:51 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
N Jagannath Das | sports@mid-day.com

2001 All England champion-turned-coach wants to see Indian badminton thrive on last year’s Thomas Cup show; provides more facilities to trainees at his academy

P Gopichand at the gym section of his academy

I expect players to perform better, says P Gopichand
Pullela Gopichand added one more feather to his glowing cap as far as badminton infrastructure was concerned in the country.


What started as a single building indoor facility in 2008, the academy has now turned into a new modern training centre at Gachibowli with the addition of new indoor air-conditioned practice courts, latest gyms, physiotherapy centre and an outdoor athletic track.



“It has taken a while to come up with this infrastructure. Today, people are receptive to sport in the country. Thanks to the government's support, we have grown in sport and we have our responsibility. There is more work to be done,’’ said the 49-year-old.


Gopichand said they have seen players like Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap. Jwala Gutta, Ashiwni Ponnappa, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy winning Olympic, Worlds, Asian and other medals. Players like Saina sustained the consistency in winning many titles.

Talking about the new facilities at the training centre, Gopichand said in the past, players complained about the number of courts that were there. “It became important as we had started having multiple players – singles and doubles—on the rise. The doubles and mixed doubles players have been giving good results.

We needed more courts and more supporting facilities. Everybody likes to train ideally at 8: 30 am. Earlier, we used to start at 4.30 am to give equal chances to all players. Now, it is a little more relaxed. The additional courts will ensure more players practise simultaneously. This is what the latest facility will cater to,’’ said Gopichand.

The Dronacharya awardee said since international matches are played in indoor air conditioned courts, it was necessary to have AC courts to facilitate the players. “The drift factor will be addressed for the interest of the players.’’

Saying that Thomas Cup win last year was one of the biggest things to happen in Indian sport, Gopichand felt India have a good team for the mixed Sudirman Cup, to be held next month. “Ever since we won the Thomas Cup, there is a lot of attention on badminton. We do have a strong team and I do expect players to perform better. This is a very important year as the Olympics will be held next year.’’

The academy will now have 23 badminton courts. New equipment for strength training has been introduced while the best physiotherapy and recovery exercises facilities have been added to the academy.

