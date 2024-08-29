“I feel down. I feel sad,” Raducanu said, pausing to find her words. “Obviously this is a tournament I really want to do well in”

Emma Raducanu

Listen to this article 'I feel down, sad': Raducanu after bowing out in Rd One x 00:00

Emma Raducanu wiped away tears at her post-match news conference after losing to Sofia Kenin 1-6, 6-3, 4-6 in the first round of the US Open, keeping the 2021 champion winless at the tournament since her title.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel down. I feel sad,” Raducanu said, pausing to find her words. “Obviously this is a tournament I really want to do well in.”

Three years ago, Britain’s Raducanu was 18 at the US Open when she became the first qualifier to claim any Grand Slam singles championship. She was eliminated in the first round by Alize Cornet in 2022, then missed the trip to Flushing Meadows last year after having surgery on both wrists and an ankle.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever