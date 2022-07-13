I get very nervous watching Nick Krygios play, says mum Nill

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 July,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

“I actually didn’t watch the game [Wimbledon final]. I never watch his games, I get nervous anxiety,” she told Australia’s Nine Network

Nick Krygios with mother Nill


Australia tennis ace Nick Krygios’ mum, Nill, has revealed that she never watches her son’s matches as it makes her very nervous. Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon final recently, where he lost to Serbian Novak Djokovic, and Nill did not watch a single point. 

“I actually didn’t watch the game [Wimbledon final]. I never watch his games, I get nervous anxiety,” she told Australia’s Nine Network. 




“I only watched him go on court. I love that, you know, watching him walking through Wimbledon, just that atmosphere. I love watching him walk on to the court and just see the reaction of the spectators. I watched it until I think when they started warming up and I said, ‘Good luck’ and I went to bed,” added Nill.  


