‘I intend to be at Wimbledon’

Updated on: 25 May,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Paris
World No.1 Djokovic keen to defend title in London despite event being stripped off ranking points

Novak Djokovic during his Round 1 match on Monday. Pic/Getty Images


Novak Djokovic said on Monday he “intends to go to Wimbledon” to defend his title despite the controversy over the tournament being stripped of ranking points. 

“Yes, I intend to go to Wimbledon,” said Djokovic after overcoming Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the French Open first round. However, he added that the initial decision of the tournament to ban Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine was a “mistake”.




Djokovic believes there were other solutions available to Wimbledon which would have been less drastic than an outright ban. “A few days ago I found out that there was a document of recommendation from the British government towards the All England Club and where they had several options,” said Djokovic. 

“There was not only 

one on the table. They haven’t discussed it with anybody from ATP or any individual players or for that matter Russian or Belarusian players to just communicate and understand whether there is common ground where both sides could be making a compromise and something could work out.

‘It’ s a lose-lose situation’

“So I think it was a wrong decision. I don’t support that at all. It’s a lose-lose situation for everyone.” 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

