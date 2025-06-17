“I just tried to dig deep,” said the 34-year-old Californian who can now call himself a major champion. “I’ve been doing it my whole life”

USA’s JJ Spaun with the US Open winner’s trophy in Oakmont on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Nobody backs their way into a US Open title. JJ Spaun wasn’t about to be the first to say he did.

On a day built for umbrellas, panchos and industrial-sized squeegees, Spaun reversed his own freefall, took advantage of several others’ and hit two shots that turned him into a major champion while finally, mercifully, creating a moment to remember at the rain-soaked brute called Oakmont.

The shots that will go down in history are the drive he hit on the reachable par-4 17th and the 65-foot putt he sank with the sun going down and the rain

falling on 18.

