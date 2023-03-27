Breaking News
I want all of Brady’s dreams to come true: Bundchen

Updated on: 27 March,2023 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

The Devil Wears Prada star felt people have a wrong perception of her as “somebody who is against football,” and said she and their kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivan, 10, often watch Brady play.

Gisele Bundchen with ex-husband Tom Brady


The one person Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen wants to be the happiest in the world, is her National Football League (NFL) star ex-husband Tom Brady.


The couple got divorced last October after being married for 13 years. She told Vanity Fair: “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I will continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart,” she added.



The Devil Wears Prada star felt people have a wrong perception of her as “somebody who is against football,” and said she and their kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivan, 10, often watch Brady play.

