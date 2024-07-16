After beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets to retain his Wimbledon title, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz says he’s hungry for success and aims to get closer to the legends when he finishes his career

Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon trophy in London yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘I want to sit at same table as the big guys’ x 00:00

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic did not manage to collect four Grand Slam titles before turning 22, the way Carlos Alcaraz has.

None of the members of the so-called Big Three was able to triumph at both the French Open and Wimbledon in a single season before turning 22, the way Alcaraz just did, capped by a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) win against Djokovic on Sunday in the final at the All England Club for a second consecutive trophy here.

Alcaraz is aware of where many of his achievements—particularly with regard to his age—place him in the history of the game. Those are not the milestones that interest him, however. He wants to do more, win more. He wants to reach elite status. “Get closer to the legends,” is how Alcaraz put it in Spanish on Sunday. “That’s my objective.”

Early stages

The list of what Alcaraz is accomplishing in his still-in-its-early-stages career keeps growing. His 2022 US Open title made him the first teenager to reach No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His French Open championship last month made him the youngest man with major titles on hard, grass and clay courts. Sunday’s victory made him only the third man to win Wimbledon multiple times before turning 22, joining Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg. It also made him the second man in the Open era, which dates to 1968, to start a career 4-0 in Slam finals, joining Federer.

‘I have to keep going’

“Well, obviously, I’ve seen, and I’ve heard, all the stats that I am the youngest to win at Roland Garros and Wimbledon the same year [or] to win whatever. I honestly try not to think about it too much. Obviously, it’s a really great start to my career, but I have to keep going. I have to keep building my path,” Alcaraz said, between tugs at the shoulders of his white T-shirt.

“At the end of my career, I want to sit at the same table as the big guys. That’s my main goal. That’s my dream right now,” he continued. “It doesn’t matter if I already won four Grand Slams at the age of 21. If I [don’t] keep going... it doesn’t matter.”

It’s hard not to appreciate his talent as it stands now.

The forehands struck with such force that crowds gasp. The serves that topped 135 mph (218 kph) against Djokovic. The returns that produced five winners and 14 break points on Sunday. And that’s to say nothing of the speed and on-the-run creativity that turn opponents’ apparent point-closing shots into remarkable winners at the other end of the court.

