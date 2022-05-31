I will fight till the end: Rafa

Nadal wants to go all out against No.1 Djokovic in quarters after epic five-set win over Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal returns to Felix Auger-Alliasime at Roland Garros, Paris, on Sunday. Pics/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal set up a blockbuster French Open quarter-final against World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set fourth round epic and pledged to “fight until the end.”

Nadal, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros and holder of a record 21 Grand Slam titles, triumphed over the Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a match which lasted four hours and 21 minutes. It was only the third time in his 17-year, 111-match career in Paris that Nadal had been stretched to five sets. Nadal and Djokovic will meet for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th overall in a rivalry stretching back to 2006.

Rune stuns Tsitsipas

Teenager Holger Rune became the first Danish man to reach the quarter-finals on Monday when he shocked World No.4 and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rune, just 19 and ranked 40, swept to a memorable 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win on the back of 54 winners and will face Norway’s eighth seed Casper Ruud for a place in the semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic

“We know each other well, we have a lot of history. The only thing I can say is that I will be focussed, try my best and fight until the end,” said Nadal of renewing his rivalry with the defending champion on Tuesday.

Djokovic has been responsible for two of Nadal’s three defeats in Paris—in the quarter-finals in 2015 and last year’s semi-final. Djokovic also reached the quarter-finals for the 16th time when he eased to a 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 victory against 15th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

Djoko ready too

“It’s a huge challenge and probably the biggest one that you can have here in Roland Garros. I’m ready for it,” said Djokovic of facing his old rival. Djokovic is still to drop a set at Roland Garros after cruising through the first week.

Alexander Zverev reached the quarter-finals for the fourth time by ending Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles’ run. Zverev’s quality in the big moments proved enough in a 7-6 (13/11), 7-5, 6-3 victory.

Zverev plays Alcaraz

The German, 25, will face teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight. Spanish teenage sensation Alcaraz romped into his first quarter-final on Sunday with a straight-sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Russian Karen Khachanov.

All-US women’s showdown

In the wide open women’s event, which saw nine of the top 10 seeds fall before the second week, American teenager Coco Gauff set up a quarter-final duel with compatriot Sloane Stephens.

Gauff, 18, reached the last-eight for the second successive year with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Belgium’s Elise Mertens while 2018 runner-up Stephens defeated 23rd-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 6-2, 6-0.

Kudermetova advances

Meanwhile, Veronika Kudermetova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday, setting up an all-Russian clash against Daria Kasatkina. The World No. 29 came back from a set down to defeat Madison Keys of the United States 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

