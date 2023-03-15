If IOC wants to conduct Olympic qualifiers, they should ask us: IBA chief, Umar Kremlev

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 March,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

"Two world bodies need to “coordinate and cooperate” with each other and resolve all issues," says Kremlev

International Boxing Association (IBA) chief Umar Kremlev on Tuesday asserted that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) can’t hold Olympic qualifying championships without taking the world boxing body’s permission.


The Russian added that the two world bodies need to “coordinate and cooperate” with each other and resolve all issues. “IBA is the main association that should be responsible for the Olympic qualification and the World Championships before the Olympics Games,” Kremlev said.



“Our organisation has the responsibility to organise and host any championship for the qualification system in the future,” he added.

