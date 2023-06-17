Breaking News
Andheri motorists to suffer till December
New MMRDA chief’s aim: A ‘Metro city’ in 3 years
Six families struggle to register flats in Byculla redevelopment project
Cost forces BMC to rethink ‘smart manhole’ project
Youth from Dagdi chawl holds rickshaw, passenger hostage
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Iga the speech maker at Rafas training turf

Iga the speech-maker at Rafa’s training turf

Updated on: 17 June,2023 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

On Court Philippe-Chatrier it’s written, ‘Victory belongs to the most tenacious’. So, I hope you will be tenacious”

Iga the speech-maker at Rafa’s training turf

Iga Swiatek

Listen to this article
Iga the speech-maker at Rafa’s training turf
x
00:00

Recently crowned French Open champion Iga Swiatek shed her tennis attire for a formal outfit as she delivered the keynote speech at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, on Wednesday.


The World No. 1 was invited as guest of honour and addressed 49 young students and players, who graduated at the ceremony that marked the end of their academic studies at the Rafa Nadal International School. 


Also Read: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova to win third French Open title


Swiatek fittingly paid tribute to her idol, Nadal, a 22-time major champion. She told the young students that her admiration for Nadal kept growing the more she watched his matches, particularly at those times when he was not necessarily playing at his best, but still fought hard. 

“Those are the matches that inspired me,” she said, going on to add: “For the last few weeks, I’ve been looking at one quote at Roland Garros. On Court Philippe-Chatrier it’s written, ‘Victory belongs to the most tenacious’. So, I hope you will be tenacious.”

Iga Swiatek rafael nadal French Open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK