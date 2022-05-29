I’m ready: Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz gears up for potential semis opponents Djokovic or Nadal after becoming youngest man to reach Rd 4 since 2006

Carlos Alcaraz returns to Sebastian Korda at Roland Garros, Paris, on Friday. Pics/ Getty Images

Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to make the fourth round at the French Open on Friday since Novak Djokovic in 2006. Alcaraz, 19, beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 as he avenged last month’s loss to the American at Monte Carlo—his only defeat on clay this year in 21 matches.

His comfortable victory was in stark contrast to his troubles in the third round when he had to save a match point and go five sets to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Tough draw for Spaniard

Playing in the tougher half of the draw, Alcaraz could face third seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals. Defending champion and World No.1 Djokovic and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal are potential semi-final opponents. However, the teenager defeated all three on his way to the Madrid Masters title earlier this month. “I think I am ready,” he said. “If I win this tournament I would say it’s my golden ticket.”

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

The sixth seed goes on to face Karen Khachanov, the 21st seed, for a place in the quarter-finals. Khachanov, who knocked out British 10th seed Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the Last 16, made the quarter-finals in 2019.

“I just practice with him just once, but I watch other matches from him, so I know that it’s going to be a tough match,” said Alcaraz. “But at the same time as well he’s a tough opponent and I like those matches.”

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal closed in Friday on a blockbuster clash at the French Open as both reached the Last 16. Reigning champion Djokovic and 13-time winner Nadal are on course to meet in the quarter-finals, with the Spaniard seeded outside the top four at Roland Garros for just the second time.

World No.1 Djokovic strolled to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene and Nadal eased past Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. “I’m always very motivated when I get on the court, with the desire to produce my best level each time. It’s not always possible to do it, but today it was very good,” said Djokovic.

Medvedev advances

World No.2 Daniil Medvedev eased into the fourth round at the French Open on Saturday, defeating Serbian 28th seed Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

