India bag silver, bronze in mixed team events

India’s air pistol champs Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar (right)

India bagged a silver and a bronze in the ISSF Pistol/Rifle World Cup, with the air pistol mixed team pair of Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan clinching the second spot, while the pair of Rudrankksh Patil and R Narmada Nithin securing the third spot in air rifle event here on Thursday.

India have taken their medals tally in the competition to four, including one gold, a silver and two bronze.

China won both the gold medals on offer on day two of the competition at the MP Shooting Academy Range.

Varun, following his individual bronze-winning effort in air pistol on Wednesday, teamed up with Rhythm to give a tough fight to the Chinese pair of Qian Wei and Liu Jinyao, before going down 11-17 in the air pistol mixed team gold-medal round.

In the initial stages of the final, it looked like the Chinese would enjoy a cakewalk, but the Indians made a strong comeback, going from 7-15 to 11-15 before the Chinese clinched the 15th series to seal the gold.

Earlier, in the qualification round, Qian and Liu had topped the nine-team field with a score of 586, while Varun and Rhythm had finished second with 581.

