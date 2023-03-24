Breaking News
India bag silver, bronze in mixed team events

Updated on: 24 March,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Bhopal
PTI |

Varun, following his individual bronze-winning effort in air pistol on Wednesday, teamed up with Rhythm to give a tough fight to the Chinese pair of Qian Wei and Liu Jinyao, before going down 11-17 in the air pistol mixed team gold-medal round

India’s air pistol champs Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar (right)


India bagged a silver and a bronze in the ISSF Pistol/Rifle World Cup, with the air pistol mixed team pair of Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan clinching the second spot, while the pair of Rudrankksh Patil and R Narmada Nithin securing the third spot in air rifle event here on Thursday.


India have taken their medals tally in the competition to four, including one gold, a silver and two bronze.



China won both the gold medals on offer on day two of the competition at the MP Shooting Academy Range.


In the initial stages of the final, it looked like the Chinese would enjoy a cakewalk, but the Indians made a strong comeback, going from 7-15 to 11-15 before the Chinese clinched the 15th series to seal the gold.

Earlier, in the qualification round, Qian and Liu had topped the nine-team field with a score of 586, while Varun and Rhythm had finished second with 581.

