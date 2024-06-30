Tanvi Sharma started India’s march with a 21-9, 21-17 win over Funtespina Christel Rei, but Rounak Chauhan lost 15-21, 21-18, 21-12 to Jamal Rahmat Pandi. K Vennala and Shravani Walekar then defeated Hernandes Andrea and Pecious Libaton 23-21, 21-11

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article India beat Philippines 3-2 to enter quarters x 00:00

India booked quarter-finals berth at the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship with a 3-2 victory over Philippines in their second Group C clash.

Tanvi Sharma started India’s march with a 21-9, 21-17 win over Funtespina Christel Rei, but Rounak Chauhan lost 15-21, 21-18, 21-12 to Jamal Rahmat Pandi. K Vennala and Shravani Walekar then defeated Hernandes Andrea and Pecious Libaton 23-21, 21-11.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever