Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India beat Philippines 3 2 to enter quarters

Updated on: 30 June,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Yogyakarta (Indonesia)
PTI |

Tanvi Sharma started India’s march with a 21-9, 21-17 win over Funtespina Christel Rei, but Rounak Chauhan lost 15-21, 21-18, 21-12 to Jamal Rahmat Pandi. K Vennala and Shravani Walekar then defeated Hernandes Andrea and Pecious Libaton 23-21, 21-11

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India booked quarter-finals berth at the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship with a 3-2 victory over Philippines in their second Group C clash. 


Tanvi Sharma started India’s march with a 21-9, 21-17 win over Funtespina Christel Rei, but Rounak Chauhan lost 15-21, 21-18, 21-12 to Jamal Rahmat Pandi. K Vennala and Shravani Walekar then defeated Hernandes Andrea and Pecious Libaton 23-21, 21-11. 


