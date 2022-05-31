India eye outright win v Korea to book Asia Cup final berth

India had almost clinched a spot in the title clash on Sunday before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia’s saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in their second Super 4 encounter

In-form India forward Rajbhar

Defending champions India would look for an outright win against South Korea in their final Super 4 round-robin league match to book their place in the final of the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

India had almost clinched a spot in the title clash on Sunday before Razie Rahim turned out to be Malaysia’s saviour with a hat-trick in an enthralling 3-3 draw in their second Super 4 encounter.

India had defeated Japan 2-1 in their first match on Saturday.

As the Super 4’s table stands, South Korea with a goal difference of +2 (5-3) are on top with India (GD) of +1 (5-4) are placed second.

Japan with two defeats are out of the reckoning while Malaysia (GD) 0 (5-5) have an outside chance if they can beat Japan by a comprehensive margin (minimum 2 goals) provided the India v South Korea match ends in a draw. But come Tuesday, the Indians would look to avoid the permutations and combinations with an outright win over the Koreans.

However, it would be easier said than done as the Koreans looked a completely different side in the Super 4s, having drawn 2-2 against Malaysia and then beating Japan 3-1.

India not only achieved an impossible task of beating hosts Indonesia by more than 15-goal margin in their last pool match to qualify for the Super 4s but also eked out a close 2-1 win over Japan, who defeated them 2-5 in the preliminary stages.

Against Malaysia on Sunday, the Indians made a valiant fightback and came from two goals down to lead 3-2 in the final quarter before Rahim converted a penalty corner from the final hooter to snatch the win from India’s hands, which could have sealed their place for the summit clash.

The Indian forward line looked impressive with the likes of Uttam Singh, SV Sunil and Pawan Rajbhar shinning brightly with their industrious play. In fact, it was Sunil, who scored a fine goal against Malaysia from an acute angle after Rajbhar set it up for the former with his powerful play in the midfield.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever