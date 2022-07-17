India GM Chithambara wins Villa chess event in Spain

Chithambaram, Hovhannisyan and Sadhwani finished on eight points from 10 rounds along with seven others

Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram emerged winner in the 41st Villa De Benasque International Chess Open after edging out Armenia’s Robert Hovhannisyan and compatriot Raunak Sadhwani on the basis of tie-break score here.

Chithambaram, Hovhannisyan and Sadhwani finished on eight points from 10 rounds along with seven others.



Chithambaram, a former national champion, took the top prize on the basis of a superior tie-break score. Sadhwani finished in third place behind the Armenian

Chithambaram started the event with four straight wins before settling for draws in the next two rounds.

A defeat at the hands of Czech Republic GM Vojtech Plat in the eighth round came as a minor blip before Chithambaram finished strongly by posting wins in the last two rounds over Marcos Lianes Garcia (Spain) and Armenian GM Karen Movsziszian.

