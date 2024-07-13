Breaking News
Updated on: 13 July,2024 06:54 AM IST  |  Evian Les Bains (France)
PTI |

Top

Diksha, starting from the tenth, had a birdie, two bogeys and a double in her first nine holes, which played in 2-over after a birdie on the 18th

India golfers Aditi, Diksha disappoint

Diksha Dagar. Pic/PTI

India’s Olympic-bound golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar made underwhelming starts at the Amundi Evian Championships, one of the Majors on the women’s circuit.


Aditi shot even par 71 to be T-52, while Diksha carded 5-over 76 to be T-120. Aditi, who has played over 30 Majors, a record for any Indian, had two birdies and was 2-under through 12 holes, but back-to-back bogeys on 13th and the 14th pulled her back to par and T-52nd place.


Diksha, starting from the tenth, had a birdie, two bogeys and a double in her first nine holes, which played in 2-over after a birdie on the 18th.


