India handed easy draw in CWG mixed team event

The badminton competition at the quadrennial event, which will be held in Birmingham from July 29 to August 8, consisting of the mixed team event followed by the individual event

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Defending champions India will have an easy entry into the knockout stage of the badminton event of the Commonwealth Games as they have been drawn against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in Group 1 of the mixed team competition.

The badminton competition at the quadrennial event, which will be held in Birmingham from July 29 to August 8, consisting of the mixed team event followed by the individual event.

The final of the mixed team event will be held on August 2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever