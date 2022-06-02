Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
BMC elections 2022: Why corporators have reservations about reservation
Loan sharking scam: Will amend law for stricter action, says Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil
Three soldiers injured in blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India handed easy draw in CWG mixed team event

India handed easy draw in CWG mixed team event

Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:56 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The badminton competition at the quadrennial event, which will be held in Birmingham from July 29 to August 8, consisting of the mixed team event followed by the individual event

India handed easy draw in CWG mixed team event

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Defending champions India will have an easy entry into the knockout stage of the badminton event of the Commonwealth Games as they have been drawn against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in Group 1 of the mixed team competition.

The badminton competition at the quadrennial event, which will be held in Birmingham from July 29 to August 8, consisting of the mixed team event followed by the individual event.




The final of the mixed team event will be held on August 2.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

badminton Commonwealth Games sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK