Breaking News
Israeli military strikes several locations in Iran moments after Donald Trump announces ceasefire
Donald Trump announces "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran
"No agreement on any ceasefire": Iran FM says deal conditional on Israel halting attacks
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India on top of medals tally at Seychelles event

India on top of medals tally at Seychelles event

Updated on: 24 June,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  Mahe (Seychelles)
PTI |

Top

In addition to the gold medals, India clinched three silver and one bronze, finishing one medal ahead of Mauritius in the overall tally

India on top of medals tally at Seychelles event

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
India on top of medals tally at Seychelles event
x
00:00

Indian boxers signed off on a high, bagging a total of seven medals, including three gold, to finish atop the standings at the Seychelles National Day Boxing Tournament held here.

In addition to the gold medals, India clinched three silver and one bronze, finishing one medal ahead of Mauritius in the overall tally. Himanshu Sharma (50kg) secured gold via walkover, while Ashish Mudshaniya (55kg) registered a commanding 4-1 split decision win in his final.


In the 90+kg summit clash, Gaurav Chauhan held his nerve in a tense bout to eke out a narrow 3-2 victory and claim the third gold. The silver medals came through Anmol (60kg), Aditya Yadav (65kg), and Neeraj (75kg).


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

boxing sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK