India on top of medals tally at Seychelles event

Indian boxers signed off on a high, bagging a total of seven medals, including three gold, to finish atop the standings at the Seychelles National Day Boxing Tournament held here.

In addition to the gold medals, India clinched three silver and one bronze, finishing one medal ahead of Mauritius in the overall tally. Himanshu Sharma (50kg) secured gold via walkover, while Ashish Mudshaniya (55kg) registered a commanding 4-1 split decision win in his final.

In the 90+kg summit clash, Gaurav Chauhan held his nerve in a tense bout to eke out a narrow 3-2 victory and claim the third gold. The silver medals came through Anmol (60kg), Aditya Yadav (65kg), and Neeraj (75kg).

