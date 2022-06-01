Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India play out 4-4 draw vs Korea, face Japan in bronze medal match

India play out 4-4 draw vs Korea, face Japan in bronze medal match

Updated on: 01 June,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Jakarta
PTI

Top

Malaysia’s 5-0 win over Japan early in the day meant that an outright win became a pre-requisite for India to qualify for the summit clash

India play out 4-4 draw vs Korea, face Japan in bronze medal match

India captain Birendra Lakra (in blue jersey) in action v South Korea during their Super 4s match at Jakarta yesterday. Pic/Hockey India


The young Indian hockey team dished out some impressive and fast-paced hockey in a Super 4s match against South Korea but an outright victory eluded them as a 4-4 draw pushed them out of the Asia Cup title race, here on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s 5-0 win over Japan early in the day meant that an outright win became a pre-requisite for India to qualify for the summit clash.




Both India, Malaysia and Korea finished on five points each in the Super 4 stage but the Birendra Lakra-side fell behind on goal difference.
 
Nilam Sanjeep Xess (9th minute), Dipsan Tirkey (21st), Mahesh Sheshe Gowda (22nd) and Shakthivel Mareeswaran (37th) scored for India, while Korea scored through Jang Jonghyun (13th), Ji Woo Cheon (18th), Kim JungHoo (28th) and Jung Manjae (44th). 


Korea will now take on Malaysia in the final on Wednesday, while India will play Japan in the third-fourth place classification match.

asia cup hockey sports news

