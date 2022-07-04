Women's Hockey World Cup: India rally to hold England 1-1

Petter Isabelle gave England the early lead with a smartly deflected field goal, beating India skipper and goalkeeper Savita Punia all ends up, in the eighth minute

Action during India’s FIH World Cup opener against England at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, The Netherlands yesterday

World No.8 India played out a fighting 1-1 draw against a higher-ranked England (No.4) in their opening Pool B fixture of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup at the Wagener Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

Petter Isabelle gave England the early lead with a smartly deflected field goal, beating India skipper and goalkeeper Savita Punia all ends up, in the eighth minute.



Also Read: ‘Expecting Indian community to turn up for our matches,': Savita Punia



However, the Indians fought back hard and created numerous chances before finally getting the equaliser as Vandana Katariya tapping in a rebound off a penalty corner in the second quarter. In the 56th minute, India had a great chance to surge ahead but Sharmila Devi failed to connect from close range as the ball hit her foot.

The Indian eves will take on China in their next pool fixture on Tuesday (July 5) followed by New Zealand on Thursday (July 7).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever