Abhay Singh-Anahat Singh (Photo: Hangzhou2022cn)

India script history with title hat-trick in Asian Squash Doubles Championships

India stamped its authority at the 2nd Asian Squash Doubles Championships with a commanding performance, clinching all three titles, men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles on Thursday.

In the men’s doubles final, top seeds Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar showcased remarkable resilience to overcome a slow start and defeat Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal in a gripping contest. Despite dropping the opening game 9-11, the Indian duo stormed back with conviction, taking the next two sets 11-5, 11-5 to seal a 2-1 victory in an intense match that stretched for 88 minutes. Their journey to the final had earlier seen them get the better of Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong and Ming Hong Tang in the semifinals.

The women’s doubles title was secured by the second-seeded pairing of Joshna Chinappa and Anahat Singh, who also had to dig deep after trailing early in the final. The Indian duo rallied strongly to outlast Malaysia’s Ainaa Amani and Xin Ying Yee in a thrilling 2-1 win, with game scores of 8-11, 11-9, 11-10. Their semifinal challenge saw them overcome Po Yui Kirstie Wong and Yee Lam Toby Tse of Hong Kong with a composed and clinical performance.

Completing the sweep, India’s top-seeded mixed doubles team of Abhay and Anahat put the finishing touches on a memorable campaign with a dominant 2-0 victory over Malaysia’s Rachel Arnold and Ameeshenraj Chandaran in the final. The Indian pair, combining flair and precision, won 11-9, 11-7 in just 28 minutes, never allowing their opponents a chance to settle into the match.

The title also marked a double triumph for both Abhay and Anahat, who emerged as the most successful players of the tournament with two gold medals apiece. Their route to the final included a convincing semifinal win against local favourites Ainaa Amani and Syafiq Kamal, highlighting their consistency and chemistry across formats.

India’s clean sweep at the event underscores the country’s growing strength in the doubles format of squash. It also reflects the rising depth and potential within its current crop of players, who now have their sights set on making an impact at larger international stages.

(With PTI inputs)