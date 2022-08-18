India set for racketlon World Championships

A strong contingent of 20 players comprising men, women and juniors will form the teams for different events

Representative Image

Racketlon India Sports Association (RISA) will make its third appearance at the World Championships scheduled to be held in Austria later this month. A strong contingent of 20 players comprising men, women and juniors will form the teams for different events.



Also Read: Tennis news: Venus Williams headlines US Open wild-card recipients

Racketlon is played in combination of four racquet sports—table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis. Players compete against each other in a game of 21 points in each of the four sports. The winner is who collects the most points in all four games.

The World Championships are conducted by the Federation of International Racketlon (FIR) every year and witnesses the participation of around 50 countries. The Indian participation is supported by JM Baxi Group and Sunrise Yonex.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal