Placed in the ‘group of death’, India had lost 1-4 to Chinese Taipei and 0-5 against Malaysia to crash out of the mixed team championship.

Representative Image

Listen to this article India shuttlers end campaign with 4-1 win over Australia x 00:00

Already out of the knockout race, India signed off their campaign in the Sudirman Cup badminton tournament with a 4-1 win over Australia in their final Group C tie here on Wednesday. Placed in the ‘group of death’, India had lost 1-4 to Chinese Taipei and 0-5 against Malaysia to crash out of the mixed team championship.

Against Australia, India did not have the best of starts as the mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto lost 21-17, 14-21, 18-21 against Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville. HS Prannoy drew the scores for India with a commanding 21-8, 21-8 win over Jack Yu.

Also Read: Indian badminton team storms out of Sudirman Cup 2023 after 5-0 loss against Malaysia

With nothing at stake, India fielded Anupama Upadhyaya in the women’s singles in place of PV Sindhu and the youngster didn’t disappoint, scoring a 21-16, 21-18 win over Tiffany Ho. MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then defeated Ricky Tang and Ryane Wang 21-11, 21-12 to hand India 3-1 lead. The women’s doubles pair of Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa finished off the contest in style, beating Kaitlyn Ea and Angela Yu 21-19, 21-13.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever