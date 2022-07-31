India thrash SL 5-0 to qualify for knockouts in mixed team event

India made a strategic decision to split the mixed and men’s doubles pairing as Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were back together for the opening match. They looked rusty initially before getting past Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9

Ashwini Ponnappa. Pic/mid-day archives

Indian shuttlers dished out another splendid show to outclass Sri Lanka 5-0 in their second Group A match of the mixed team competition here on Saturday.

India made a strategic decision to split the mixed and men’s doubles pairing as Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were back together for the opening match. They looked rusty initially before getting past Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen prevailed 21-18, 21-5 over veteran Niluka Karunatne.

Akarshi Kashyap went past Vidara Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9 to hand India a 3-0 lead.

B Sumeeth Reddy then combined with Chirag Shetty to beat Dumindu Abeywickrama and Sachin Dias 21-10, 21-13.

In the final match, Gayatri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly overcame stiff resistance from Thilini Hendahewa and Vidara Suhasni Vidanage in the opening game to win 21-18, 21-6 and complete the formalities.

