India top medal tally with 3 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze in Shooting World Cup

India topped the medal’s tally at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Thursday after a slew of fantastic outings from its shooters.

India finished the tournament with eight medals—three gold, four silver and one bronze—and were way ahead of hosts Korea and Serbia in the medal’s tally.

The troika of Arjun Babuta, Shahu Tushar Mane and Paarth Makhija helped the country bag its third gold medal, beating Korea 17-15 in the 10m air rifle team event.

