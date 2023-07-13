Breaking News
India tops medals tally as para-shooter Rudransh clinches another gold

Updated on: 13 July,2023 09:23 AM IST  |  Osijek
PTI |

The 16-year-old Rudransh shot 240.6 in the eight-shooter final for a junior world record and also beat the challenge of country-mate and 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Manish Narwal.

Rudransh Khandelwal

Para-shooter Rudransh Khandelwal added a second gold medal to his name, clinching the top podium place in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 category on the concluding day of the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup here on Wednesday.


The 16-year-old Rudransh shot 240.6 in the eight-shooter final for a junior world record and also beat the challenge of country-mate and 2020 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Manish Narwal.


