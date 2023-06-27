Breaking News
Shakha demolition: UBT sainiks thrash BMC sub-engineer
Gang uses king cobras to kill 2 senior citizens
‘Quality of education taking a hit, streamline law admissions in MMR’
Bandra skywalk revamp cost soars
Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'
ED probe one step away from Aaditya
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India womens boxing team coach Bhaskar Bhatt quits

India women’s boxing team coach Bhaskar Bhatt quits

Updated on: 27 June,2023 07:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The development comes a little over two months before the Asian Games in September, which is also the first Olympic qualifiers for the boxers from the continent.

India women’s boxing team coach Bhaskar Bhatt quits

Representative Image

Listen to this article
India women’s boxing team coach Bhaskar Bhatt quits
x
00:00

Months ahead of the Asian Games, Bhaskar Bhatt has left the women’s head coach’s post to concentrate on his new role as the High Performance Director at the Sports Authority of India (SAI). 


The development comes a little over two months before the Asian Games in September, which is also the first Olympic qualifiers for the boxers from the continent.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sports news boxing Asian Games 2023

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK