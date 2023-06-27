India women’s boxing team coach Bhaskar Bhatt quits

The development comes a little over two months before the Asian Games in September, which is also the first Olympic qualifiers for the boxers from the continent.

Representative Image

Months ahead of the Asian Games, Bhaskar Bhatt has left the women’s head coach’s post to concentrate on his new role as the High Performance Director at the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

