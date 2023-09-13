Indian Chess School set to conduct nationwide U-15 tournament

The series is a four tournament event, where each tournament winner will get a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh each

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The Indian Chess school of Mumbai will organise Season 8 of the All India Junior under-15 Grand Prix Chess Series from November 15 to March 17.

The series is a four tournament event, where each tournament winner will get a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh each.

This tournament will help the aspiring young chess players to make an impact on their international chess rating as it will be recognised by the All India Chess Federation.

The performance of the players will be considered by FIDE to determine their ranking.

The tournament will follow a seven-round Swiss league, featuring a time-control of 90 minutes plus 30 seconds per player.