Indian Chess School set to conduct nationwide U-15 tournament

Updated on: 13 September,2023 05:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The series is a four tournament event, where each tournament winner will get a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh each

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The Indian Chess school of Mumbai will organise Season 8 of the All India Junior under-15 Grand Prix Chess Series from November 15 to March  17. 


The series is a four tournament event, where each tournament winner will get a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh each.


Also Read: The Praggnanandhaa effect


This tournament will help the aspiring young chess players to make an impact on their international chess rating as it will be recognised by the All India Chess Federation. 

The performance of the players will be considered by FIDE to determine their ranking.  

The tournament will follow a seven-round Swiss league, featuring a time-control of 90 minutes plus 30 seconds per player.

